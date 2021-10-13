Virtual student event TOMORROW: Climate change, business and the law — with Burges Salmon

Thursday 14 October, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The drive to combat climate change is underway.

With the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference and the government’s ten point plan for a green industrial revolution, climate change is at the top of the agenda. In turn, this is impacting the legal sector which is seeing an increase in work such as renewable energy projects, green bonds and sustainability linked loans.

As founding members of the Legal Sustainability Alliance, Burges Salmon has been championing environmental improvements both across the firm and in the legal sector for many years and the firm has formally announced its public commitment to be net zero by 2026.

Date: Thursday 14 October 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

On Thursday 14 October lawyers from across Burges Salmon’s practices will come together to discuss how climate change is impacting the work the firm sees coming through its doors and the opportunities that lie ahead.

The speakers

• Peter Ramsden, senior associate in the projects team

• Isobel Annan, solicitor in the projects team

• Camilla Usher-Clark, partner in the corporate team

• Rosamond Harris, associate in the real estate team

The speakers will also discuss their career journeys to date, reflecting on their routes into the profession and sharing their careers advice to the audience of aspiring lawyers.

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers, trainees and members of Burges Salmon’s graduate recruitment team.

Apply to attend now.