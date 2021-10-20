Virtual student event TOMORROW: How I made it into law — with Mayer Brown

Thursday 21 October, 3pm to 5pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Thursday 21 October to hear from four Mayer Brown lawyers who have had interesting journeys into law.

London managing partner Sally Davies will be joined by partner James Morris, senior associate Emma Sturt, and second seat trainee Cheryl Stevart to give students applying for training contracts and vacation schemes insights on how they made it into law.

Date: Thursday 21 October 2021

Time: 3pm to 5pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Davies, who rose through the ranks to become the firm’s first female managing partner in the London office, will begin by giving an overview of her career journey to date. She’ll then handover to her colleagues, all of whom are at different stages of their career, to share their personal stories. They will then answer audience questions in a discussion led by a Legal Cheek journalist.

The speakers

• Sally Davies, managing partner of the London office and co-head of the construction and engineering team

• James Morris, partner in the construction and international

arbitration teams

• Emma Sturt, senior associate in the banking and finance team

• Cheryl Stevart, second seat trainee solicitor, currently sitting in the

corporate & securities team

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers, associates and trainees in booths covering the firm’s core practice areas; corporate, finance, real estate and litigation, plus a further booth with members of the firm’s graduate recruitment team.

Apply to attend now.