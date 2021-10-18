Virtual student event TOMORROW: Life as a global finance lawyer — with Ashurst

Tuesday 19 October, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

On Tuesday 19 October Legal Cheek is partnering with Ashurst to hold a virtual careers event for students. The theme is life as a global finance lawyer.

A panel of Ashurst lawyers will assess the changing landscape across the finance sector and offer their views on what opportunities the years ahead will bring. In particular they will focus on the rising cost of money, as a wave of post-pandemic inflation starts to drive up interest rates and borrowing costs, and the continuing evolution of fintech, as it reshapes the banking sector; while also on the agenda will be the effect of ESG concerns on finance and the law.

Date: Tuesday 19 October 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

There will be a focus, too, on how Ashurst is working internally to improve service delivery: students will hear how the firm’s NewLaw division, Ashurst Advance, is utilising technology to help deliver innovative solutions to its clients.

The speakers

• Nick Wong, partner in the global loans team and graduate recruitment partner

• Navdeep Benning, partner in the global loans team

• Sema Corbaci, senior associate in the global loans team

• Malcolm Charles, partner in the global markets team

• Charlotte Coleman, associate in the global markets team

At the same time the speakers will discuss the skills required to make it as a finance lawyer and give advice for students hoping to specialise in this area in the future.

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers, Ashurst’s graduate recruitment team and some of the firm’s trainees.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit two questions for the panel.