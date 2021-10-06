Virtual student event TOMORROW: The green energy revolution — with CMS

Thursday 7 October, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Legal Cheek is partnering with CMS for a virtual student event focusing on sustainability and green energy.

CMS is a future facing, full-service firm. With more than 450 energy and climate change lawyers, including over 100 partners, the CMS Energy and Climate Change practice is one of the largest of its kind in the world. Led from its centres of excellence such as London and Aberdeen, the practice works across 75 offices globally.

Date: Thursday 7 October 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

With sustainability one of the hottest commercial awareness topics of the moment, and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) coming to Glasgow this autumn, these are exciting times for energy lawyers as they help guide their clients in the transition to net zero.

Join us on the afternoon of Thursday 7 October from 4pm to 6pm to hear from lawyers specialising in different aspects of green energy from across CMS’s UK offices. They’ll discuss the latest deals and cases on which they’re working, explain why they enjoy this area of law and reflect on their career journeys to date.

The speakers

• Kirsty Nurse, counsel in the energy & climate change team

• Thomas Forman, senior associate in the energy & climate change team

• Sabrina Polito, associate in the energy & climate change team

After the panel discussion there will then be virtual networking with the speakers, CMS trainees and members of the firm’s Early Talent Recruitment team.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit two questions for the firm.