Virtual student event TOMORROW: The world after the pandemic — with Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Tuesday 12 October, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Tuesday 12 October for Legal Cheek’s latest virtual student event, in partnership with elite US law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, which is expanding rapidly in the UK and pays NQs £130,000.

Lawyers from across the firm’s core transactional and contentious practice groups will share insights on how their worlds have changed during the Covid-19 pandemic and sketch a picture of the new normal we are emerging into.

Date: Tuesday 12 October 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

There will be a particular focus on private equity and disputes, two of the areas Willkie is best known for in London. The former has been enjoying something of a boom amid buoyant capital markets and a wave of M&A activity, while the latter has adapted to a new era of virtual hearings and technology-assisted case preparation.

The speakers

• Peter Burrell, Managing Partner (London) and Partner in the Litigation, Compliance, Investigations & Enforcement team

• Jennifer Tait, Partner in the Capital Markets team

• Andy Gray, Partner in the Private Equity team

• Komal Raina, Senior Associate in the Finance team

We’ll also be hearing about the speakers’ career journeys and working lives: how they came to specialise in their respective practice areas, the decisions they took that enabled them to join a leading US law firm in London and what they most enjoy about their jobs.

After a panel discussion, chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, there will be virtual networking with the speakers, Willkie trainees, members of the firm’s graduate recruitment team and associates from different practice areas.

