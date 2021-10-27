Virtual student event TOMORROW: The world in transition — with White & Case

Thursday 28 October, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Thursday 28 October for Legal Cheek’s latest virtual student event, in partnership with White & Case.

The event will bring together a number of the firm’s lawyers, each based in a different location working in a different practice area, to get their views on the world we are emerging into after the pandemic.

Date: Thursday 28 October 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Global law firms like White & Case — which has 45 offices in 31 different countries — are interestingly placed during times of change, as they are deeply connected to businesses operating across the global economy.

The speakers

• Lauren Vallender, associate in the energy, infrastructure and project finance group, London

• Nisha Raman, associate in the energy, infrastructure and project finance group, Abu Dhabi

• Rob Eyres, trainee solicitor currently on remote overseas secondment from London to New York in financial restructuring and insolvency

• Earl Comstock, senior policy counsel in the international trade group, Washington

The speakers will discuss five themes of change affecting businesses and markets around the world. These include the transition to the low-carbon world of the future and how businesses can meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives. They will also discuss new methods of finance in the post-Covid era, the changing nature of globalisation, and evolving US policy ambitions under the Biden administration which could affect how companies do business globally.

At the same time the speakers will reflect on their career journeys, advising students how they can best position themselves to get a foothold in the profession during times of uncertainty and change.

After the panel discussion, chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, there will be virtual networking with the speakers, White & Case trainees and members of the firm’s graduate resourcing team.

Apply to attend now.