Virtual student event TOMORROW: Understanding full-service global law firms — with Hogan Lovells

Monday 18 October, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Legal Cheek is partnering with Hogan Lovells for a virtual student event that explores how full-service global law firms work across practice areas and jurisdictions on high profile deals.

A panel of Hogan Lovells lawyers from key areas including corporate and project finance will share insights on how they work together, what their typical days look like, and the way in which the business world is changing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, drawing upon some recent ESG (environmental, social and governance)-slanted transactions.

Date: Monday 18 October 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

The speakers will also reflect on their own personal career journeys and give advice to students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

• Ellie Thwaites, associate in the infrastructure, energy, resources and projects team

• Anthony Doolittle, senior associate in the M&A team

• Andrew Gallagher, partner in the infrastructure, energy, resources and projects team and graduate recruitment partner

• Haylea Campbell, associate in the responsible business & pro-bono team

After the speakers’ short talks and panel discussion, chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, there will be virtual networking with junior lawyers and trainees from different Hogan Lovells practice areas, as well as an opportunity to meet the firm’s graduate recruitment team.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit two questions for the speakers.