Virtual student event TODAY: What corporate lawyers do — with Goodwin Procter, Squire Patton Boggs, DWF and BARBRI

Tuesday 26 October, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Tuesday 26 October for a virtual student event that explores from multiple perspectives the working lives of corporate lawyers.

We’ll be hearing from solicitors at three firms — Goodwin Procter, Squire Patton Boggs and DWF – about what they do, who they advise, why they enjoy their jobs and how they got to where they are today.

Date: Tuesday 26 October 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Joining them will be a legal education expert from SQE provider BARBRI to explain how the Solicitors Qualifying Exam regime will work and announce a new scholarship for law students to train under this route.

The speakers

• Paul Maddock, senior associate in the dispute resolution team at DWF

• Raymond Fang, senior associate in the real estate industry group at Goodwin Procter

• Michelle Adams, partner in the real estate litigation team at Squire Patton Boggs

• Jody Tranter, senior director of learning at BARBRI

The virtual event is structured around a panel discussion workshop with the speakers from 4-5pm followed by virtual networking with the firms’ graduate recruitment teams and BARBRI’s SQE team until 6pm.

Apply to attend now.