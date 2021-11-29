The December Virtual Pupillage Fair is THIS SATURDAY
Meet leading chambers as the Pupillage Gateway opens for browsing
Don’t miss Legal Cheek‘s final Pupillage Fair of 2021, taking place this Saturday, 4 December, from 10am to 1pm.
The fair features a virtual expo with top chambers across the spectrum of practice areas, as well as six back to back careers and commercial awareness workshops. It features the following exhibitors:
Mixed practice
5 Essex Court
7BR
11KBW
Exchange Chambers
Francis Taylor Building
Gatehouse Chambers
Hailsham Chambers
No5
KCH Garden Square
Serjeants Inn
The 36 Group
Public law
Blackstone Chambers
Cornerstone Barristers
Devereux Chambers
Matrix Chambers
Commercial and Chancery
2 Temple Gardens
3 Verulam Buildings
4 New Square
4 Pump Court
Henderson Chambers
Kings Chambers
Littleton Chambers
Keating Chambers
Landmark Chambers
Outer Temple
Quadrant Chambers
Radcliffe Chambers
Serle Court
XXIV Old Buildings
Wilberforce Chambers
Law schools
City Law School
Nottingham Law School
The University of Law
Legal Cheek‘s December Virtual Pupillage Fair is free and open to all. Secure your place now