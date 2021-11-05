Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: What next for global law firms? — with Hill Dickinson

Tuesday 9 November, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Legal Cheek is teaming up with global law firm Hill Dickinson for its latest virtual student careers event.

The online session, which takes place on the afternoon of Tuesday 9 November, will bring together lawyers from across the firm’s banking and finance, shipping and health litigation teams to give their insights on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead as we emerge from the pandemic.

Date: Tuesday 9 November 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

They will also discuss their own career journeys to date, reflecting on their routes into the legal profession while advising the next generation of would-be lawyers on how they can follow in their footsteps.

The speakers

• Richard Capper, head of the banking and finance team and training principal in the firm’s Liverpool office

• Alex Bramwell, partner in the shipping team in the firm’s London office

• Gill Stoll, legal director in the health litigation team in the firm’s Liverpool office

After the discussion there will be virtual networking, where students will be able to meet the speakers, chat to some of the firm’s current trainees and ask questions to members of Hill Dickinson’s graduate recruitment team.

Apply to attend now.