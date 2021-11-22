Virtual student event TOMORROW: Digital transformation and the law — with Herbert Smith Freehills

Tuesday 23 November, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Tuesday 23 November for a virtual student event with Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF). The theme is digital transformation.

We’ll be hearing from four members of HSF’s Digital Law Group, a global multidisciplinary group of digitally-skilled lawyers that supports the firm’s clients on their adoption and use of cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, digital assets and artificial intelligence.

Date: Tuesday 23 November 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

During a series of short talks followed by a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, the speakers will give insights into their work, reflect on their career journeys and share advice with students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

• Alex Cravero, senior technology lawyer and head of the Digital Law Group

• Holly King, real estate lawyer and Digital Law Group member

• Jamie Ball, associate in the Digital Law Group

• Sabesh Asokan, trainee solicitor (4th seat: Corporate, Digital Law Group)

There will then be virtual networking with the speakers and members of the firm’s graduate recruitment team.

Apply to attend now.