Virtual student event TOMORROW: Digital transformation and the law — with Herbert Smith Freehills
Tuesday 23 November, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually
Join us on the afternoon of Tuesday 23 November for a virtual student event with Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF). The theme is digital transformation.
We’ll be hearing from four members of HSF’s Digital Law Group, a global multidisciplinary group of digitally-skilled lawyers that supports the firm’s clients on their adoption and use of cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, digital assets and artificial intelligence.
Time: 4pm to 6pm
Location: Virtual event
Level: Students, Graduates
During a series of short talks followed by a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, the speakers will give insights into their work, reflect on their career journeys and share advice with students hoping to follow a similar path.
The speakers
• Alex Cravero, senior technology lawyer and head of the Digital Law Group
• Holly King, real estate lawyer and Digital Law Group member
• Jamie Ball, associate in the Digital Law Group
• Sabesh Asokan, trainee solicitor (4th seat: Corporate, Digital Law Group)
There will then be virtual networking with the speakers and members of the firm’s graduate recruitment team.