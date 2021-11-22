Event

Virtual student event TOMORROW: Digital transformation and the law — with Herbert Smith Freehills

By Legal Cheek on

Tuesday 23 November, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Tuesday 23 November for a virtual student event with Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF). The theme is digital transformation.

We’ll be hearing from four members of HSF’s Digital Law Group, a global multidisciplinary group of digitally-skilled lawyers that supports the firm’s clients on their adoption and use of cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, digital assets and artificial intelligence.

Date: Tuesday 23 November 2021
Time: 4pm to 6pm
Location: Virtual event
Level: Students, Graduates

During a series of short talks followed by a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, the speakers will give insights into their work, reflect on their career journeys and share advice with students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

Alex Cravero, senior technology lawyer and head of the Digital Law Group
Holly King, real estate lawyer and Digital Law Group member
Jamie Ball, associate in the Digital Law Group
Sabesh Asokan, trainee solicitor (4th seat: Corporate, Digital Law Group)

There will then be virtual networking with the speakers and members of the firm’s graduate recruitment team.

Apply to attend now.