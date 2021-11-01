Event

Virtual student event TOMORROW: Life as a trainee — with Reed Smith

Tuesday 2 November, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Tuesday 2 November for an event with Reed Smith’s graduate recruitment team and trainees.

The virtual event kicks off with a talk from Holly Allen, graduate recruitment manager at Reed Smith, who will answer students’ questions about training at the firm. There will then be a panel discussion with the firm’s trainees about the work that they do on a typical day and how they went about securing a training contract at one of the City’s leading law firms.

Date: Tuesday 2 November 2021
Time: 4pm to 6pm
Location: Virtual event
Level: Students, Graduates

Reed Smith is especially strong on secondments and some of the trainees who have spent time working with big-name clients will also share their experiences.

The speakers

Holly Allen, graduate recruitment manager
Nadia Macci, trainee solicitor
Olivia May, trainee solicitor
Alex Pierce, trainee solicitor

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers.

Apply to attend now.