Virtual student event TOMORROW: Life as a trainee — with Reed Smith
Tuesday 2 November, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually
Join us on the afternoon of Tuesday 2 November for an event with Reed Smith’s graduate recruitment team and trainees.
The virtual event kicks off with a talk from Holly Allen, graduate recruitment manager at Reed Smith, who will answer students’ questions about training at the firm. There will then be a panel discussion with the firm’s trainees about the work that they do on a typical day and how they went about securing a training contract at one of the City’s leading law firms.
Time: 4pm to 6pm
Location: Virtual event
Level: Students, Graduates
Reed Smith is especially strong on secondments and some of the trainees who have spent time working with big-name clients will also share their experiences.
The speakers
• Holly Allen, graduate recruitment manager
• Nadia Macci, trainee solicitor
• Olivia May, trainee solicitor
• Alex Pierce, trainee solicitor
After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers.