Virtual student event TOMORROW: Solving tomorrow’s problems — with Addleshaw Goddard

Thursday 25 November, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Thursday 25 November for a virtual student event with Addleshaw Goddard, which offers 58 training contracts each year.

Lawyers from across the firm’s practice areas will give insights into their work and explain how they are positioned to solve tomorrow’s problems in an increasingly complex world.

Date: Thursday 25 November 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

At the heart of Addleshaw Goddard’s philosophy is a commitment to use legal and commercial expertise, as well as imagination, to help the firm’s clients find the smartest route to the biggest business impact. The speakers will share examples of how they have done this.

The speakers

• Paul Dight, partner specialising in ESG

• Neeta Chityal, legal director specialising in litigation

• Ellen Catherall, senior manager in the information & legal tech team

They will also reflect on their career journeys to date and give advice to students hoping to follow a similar path.

After short talks and a virtual panel discussion with the lawyers, chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, there will be virtual networking with Addleshaw’s graduate recruitment team and trainees.

