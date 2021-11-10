Virtual student event TOMORROW: The digitisation of society — with TLT

Thursday 11 November, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Thursday 11 November for a virtual student event with TLT.

The theme is the digitisation of society, a trend that has gone into overdrive over the last 18 months as the Covid-19 pandemic has forced businesses and individuals to move their worlds online.

We’ll be looking at this shift from two different perspectives: that of TLT’s clients across a wide range of industries, and that of TLT itself as one of the top 50 law firms by revenue in the UK.

Level: Students, Graduates

On the former, lawyers from TLT’s sector-focused teams will discuss the legal and commercial challenges they’ve faced as some of their big name clients have placed digital at the heart of their strategies. On the latter we’ll hear from key lawyers in TLT’s FutureLaw team about how the firm’s top-rated approach to legal tech (TLT received an A* in this category of this year’s Legal Cheek Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey) is changing what it means to be a lawyer.

The speakers

• Siân Ashton, client service transformation partner

• Kiera Dale, legal technologist

• Bernetta Begyinah, trainee solicitor

After a panel discussion with the lawyers, chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, there will be virtual networking with the firm’s trainees and graduate recruitment team.

Apply to attend now.