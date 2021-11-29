Virtual student event TOMORROW: #WeThe15: Being disabled in the workplace and the value found in difference — with Clifford Chance

Tuesday 30 November, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Legal Cheek is partnering with Clifford Chance for a virtual student event exploring how to support colleagues with a disability, long term injury or condition to ensure a safe, inclusive, and open workplace where everyone can thrive.

The definition of disability is wide and includes mental health conditions and people who are neurodivergent. In this event we will also discuss managing learning difficulties in the workplace, such as dyslexia and dyspraxia.

Date: Tuesday 30 November 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

We’ll be joined by Clifford Chance’s Global Director of Inclusion, Tiernan Brady, for a panel discussion with the firm’s disability network champions to discuss the firm’s recent involvement in the #WeThe15 campaign, career progression and workplace support at the firm and mental health and resilience in the face of adversity. The panel will close with an awe-inspiring keynote with Lauren Rowles (MBE), Paralympic gold medallist and motivational speaker. This one’s unmissable!

The speakers

• Tiernan Brady, global director of inclusion

• Simon Sinclair, partner and head of capital markets

• Katharine Wadia, associate in the incentives team

• Ellen Kerslake, trainee solicitor

• Lauren Rowles (MBE), Paralympic gold medallist and motivational speaker

This will be followed by networking in the following breakout rooms with Clifford Chance’s lawyers, future trainees and Enable representatives who will speak to you about their experiences of managing mental health and disability in the early phases of their career.

The breakout rooms

• Mental health support in the workplace

• Disclosing and talking about disability

• Application and workplace adjustments

• Imposter syndrome and confidence

The graduate recruitment team will also be available to answer your questions.

The virtual event is free and open to all. Apply to attend now.