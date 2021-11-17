Virtual student event TOMORROW: Why STEM students make great lawyers 2021 — with Allen & Overy, BARBRI, Clifford Chance, CMS, Gowling WLG, HSF, Mayer Brown and Taylor Wessing

Thursday 18 November, 4pm to 6:30pm, taking place virtually

This year’s Legal Cheek‘s STEM Future Lawyers panel discussion and law fair takes place virtually on the evening of Thursday 18 November.

The flagship virtual event for science, technology, engineering and maths students interested in legal careers features lawyers and graduate recruitment teams from leading London-based global law firms.

Date: Thursday 18 November 2021

Time: 4pm to 6:30pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

It commences with panel discussions with lawyers from Allen & Overy, BARBRI, Clifford Chance, CMS, Gowling WLG, Herbert Smith Freehills, Mayer Brown and Taylor Wessing. Speakers from these firms will share their experiences of how they became lawyers after originally studying STEM subjects. They will explain too how their STEM backgrounds have helped them in their legal careers.

The speakers

• Andrew Suszek, director of analytics at BARBRI (data science graduate)

• Alex Driver, senior associate in the intellectual property team at Allen & Overy (engineering science graduate)

• Dan Neidle, partner specialising in UK finance and corporate tax at Clifford Chance (physics graduate)

• Sam Fisher, associate in the intellectual property team at CMS (biology graduate)

• Patrick Duxbury, partner and head of life sciences at Gowling WLG (microbiology graduate)

• Jonathan Turnbull, partner in the IP litigation team at Herbert Smith Freehills (chemistry graduate)

• Liam Kellett, senior associate in the pensions practice at Mayer Brown (physics graduate)

• Tasmina Goraya, partner in the patent team and member of the UK and international life sciences group at Taylor Wessing (pharmacology graduate)

As the legal profession embraces new technology to become more efficient, those who possess a combination of legal and tech skills have found themselves in high demand. Over the years ahead, these multi-skilled STEM lawyers will have an important role to play as law firms re-imagine their traditional structures to accommodate artificial intelligence and other lawtech.

After the panel discussion there will be a virtual law fair with the above firms. A host of trainee solicitors with STEM backgrounds will be on hand to chat informally about their career journeys to date.

Apply to attend now. We invite all STEM students and graduates who are interested in a career in law to apply.