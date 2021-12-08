Virtual student event TOMORROW: What does qualifying work experience mean for students hoping to secure training contracts under the new SQE regime?

With Dentons, Foot Anstey, Knights plc and BPP University Law School, on Thursday 9 December, 4pm to 5pm, taking place virtually

Unsure about what ‘qualifying work experience’ (QWE) means and how you can take advantage of it?

With the new SQE route offering students the chance to gain credit towards their training independently via QWE, the process of qualifying as a solicitor is changing significantly.

The new regime allows students to complete QWE through paralegal work and other placements before, during and after they study for the SQE.

Date: Thursday 9 December 2021

Time: 4pm to 5pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Join us on the afternoon of Thursday 9 December, from 4pm to 5pm, for a virtual student event where we will be bringing together law firms and legal educators to hear about what QWE will mean in practical terms for students, including how to approach law clinic experience.

We’ll be hearing from Nicholas Cole, head of resourcing at Dentons, Susie Halliday, executive director of learning and development at Foot Anstey and Samantha Cotter, HR projects manager at Knights plc, as well as Liz Ritter, legal education specialist at BPP University Law School (and former solicitor at Clifford Chance), and Lucy Wildig, director of the pro bono centre at BPP University Law School.

As well as delving into QWE, we’ll also explore what skills law firms value in future lawyers and look at how students can develop these through different study options and other career development opportunities.

