Your ultimate guides to training contract and pupillage applications this festive period

Legal Cheek careers resources reveal inside line on over 100 law firms and 50 chambers, and contain key graduate recruitment deadlines

Term has ended and now’s your chance to catch up with training contract and pupillage applications. To help you on your way, Legal Cheek has a range of free careers resources containing everything you need to know before you apply to firms and chambers.

First up is the Firms Most List, recently updated for 2022. This list features over 100 law firms that can be compared and contrasted on criteria including pay, hours, international reach, diversity figures, retention scores and more.

Plus each firm in the list has a detailed analysis of what they’re like as a place to work and how they have been performing recently with quotes from our anonymous trainee insiders.

Meanwhile, the Chambers Most List is your go-to 2022 guide for life as a barrister at over 50 sets. You can benchmark chambers on criteria ranging from number of pupillages offered to size of pupillage awards; from gender diversity stats to most Oxbridge-educated new tenants.

The Chambers Most List also has a ‘The Legal Cheek View’ analysis of what they’re like as a place to work but contains an additional ‘What the junior barristers say’ section to provide prospective pupils with a snapshot of life in chambers before the Pupillage Gateway opens for applications next month.

Not yet at the application stage and unsure which law school to apply to? Future solicitors should check out our 2022 LPC and SQE Providers Most Lists, while barrister hopefuls should scan our 2022 Bar Course Most List. These contain course fees, entry requirements, scholarship info and more.

Keep on top of upcoming deadlines using our Key Deadlines Calendar, which contains all the major firms and chambers graduate recruitment deadlines.

These sync with our iPhone and Android apps so you can get key deadline notifications delivered straight to your phone.