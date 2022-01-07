Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: Careers in law: reflections from Travers Smith

Tuesday 11 January, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us for our first virtual student event of 2022, in partnership with Travers Smith, on the afternoon of Tuesday 11 January.

We’ll be hearing from five of the firm’s lawyers, across a variety of practice areas, about their career journeys and what they have learned along the way. They will be joined by Travers’ senior learning and development manager to provide a complementary perspective about what happens during the firm’s training contract.

Date: Tuesday 11 January 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

The speakers will focus on three key areas: technical legal skills, commercial judgement and business development skills. They will also look at the interplay between them, drawing upon real life examples from their practice areas to illustrate their points about how lawyers develop.

The speakers

• Katie McMenamin, finance partner and deputy training principal

• Sivanti Devakumar, senior associate in tax

• David Bufton, knowledge lawyer in dispute resolution

• Rachel Wevill, senior learning and development manager

• Haroon Zaman, trainee who has sat in derivatives & structured products, dispute resolution and commercial IP & technology

After short talks and a panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers, as well as members of Travers Smith’s graduate recruitment team and the firm’s Trainees.

Apply to attend now.