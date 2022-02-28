Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Sanctions against Russian oligarchs held up by London law firms, Liz Truss tells MPs [The Independent]

UK takes aim at Russia with new economic crime law [Politico]

Fried Frank poaches 35 legal staff from Cadwalader as talent tussle heats up [Financial Times] (£)

Supreme Court: Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to top court [BBC News]

Case against lawyer, 37, accused of injecting food with his blood at Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose COLLAPSES after the jury failed to reach verdicts [Daily Mail]

French barrister fights for right to wear her hijab in court [Reuters]

Teen burglar tells judge to ‘take care’ as he walks from court [Oxford Mail]

Former law student finds decision to switch to barbering pays off [Yahoo News]

RHOSLC’s Jen Shah says she was ‘dead serious’ about wanting Kim Kardashian on her legal team [People]

“Looking forward to seeing Terry the middle aged Tax Partner figuring out how to put his VR headset on so he can have a meeting with his client.” [Legal Cheek comments]

