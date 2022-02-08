Queen’s law firm embraces solicitor apprenticeships

Farrer & Co to welcome first cohort this autumn

The law firm which services the Queen of the United Kingdom has embraced the solicitor apprenticeship route to qualification.

Making the announcement on Monday to coincide with the start of National Apprenticeship Week, Farrer & Co said it is looking for two solicitor apprentices to start with the firm in September 2022, with applications closing this Sunday (13 February).

The London law firm, which is located in Lincoln’s Inn, is partnering with The University of Law (ULaw) for the provision of training under the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) regime.

The six-year apprenticeship will be split into two years first spent in the firm’s business services teams getting to grips with the firm’s operations and sector priorities, followed by another two years working and learning in legal teams completing a “paralegal-style role”. In the final two years of the scheme, they will complete their Qualifying Work Experience (QWE) in a trainee solicitor position, undertaking the firms’ six-seat rotation before qualifying.

The apprentices will start on a salary of £20,000, to be reviewed annually, and have their tuition fees covered by the firm.

Farrer & Co has offered business services apprenticeships since 2017, with apprentices currently in place within its HR, finance, marketing and IT teams. This is the first year that the firm will be adding to the ongoing scheme with a new solicitor qualification route.

Katherine Wilde, director of knowledge, learning and development at Farrer & Co, said: “We are thrilled to expand our apprenticeship scheme by offering both solicitor and non-solicitor roles this year. Our aim is to develop well-rounded legal professionals who have a deep understanding of both our clients’ businesses and of the business of law.”

Wilde said: “We have devised a scheme that mirrors the close collaboration between our business services team and our fee-earners, and that we believe will result in commercially astute solicitors who are able to deliver the highest quality service to our clients.”

Professor Peter Crisp, ULaw’s pro vice chancellor external, added: “We are delighted to be working with Farrer & Co, a firm that is synonymous with the highest level of care and quality of legal advice and service. We look forward to supporting its trainees and solicitor apprentices as they develop commercial, personal and technical skills.”

Several law firms have now embraced the solicitor apprenticeship, including most recently the magic circle law firm Allen & Overy as well as Ashfords, DLA Piper, Kennedys, Norton Rose Fulbright and Stephenson Harwood, to name a few.

Farrer & Co was founded in 1701 and has acted for British royalty, including Queen Elizabeth II, as well as many leading public figures. The firm operates in three major practice areas; businesses, individuals & families, and charities & institutions.