Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: How to build an international legal career in Ireland — with A&L Goodbody, Arthur Cox, Eversheds Sutherland, Matheson, McCann FitzGerald and BARBRI

Thursday 10 February, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us for Legal Cheek’s latest virtual commercial awareness event for students in Ireland.

The session — which takes place on the afternoon of Thursday 10 February — features lawyers and graduate recruitment teams from A&L Goodbody, Arthur Cox, Eversheds Sutherland, Matheson and McCann FitzGerald alongside a legal education expert from BARBRI.

The speakers will share insights into their career journeys, with particular focus on the international work they do, and offer advice to students hoping to follow a similar path.

Date: Thursday 10 February 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

They’ll discuss the big commercial awareness themes of the moment, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and Brexit on Dublin as a global legal centre, as well as the rising importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on the corporate agenda.

The speakers

• Brian O’Malley, Graduate Talent Partner at A&L Goodbody

• Aaron Boyle, Partner and Head of Infrastructure, Construction & Utilities at Arthur Cox

• Enda Cullivan, Partner in the Corporate team at Eversheds Sutherland

• Emma Doherty, Partner and member of the US Business and Inward Investment Groups at Matheson

• Laura Deignan, Partner in the Finance team at McCann FitzGerald

• Chris Jorgenson, Senior Director of Institutional Partnerships at BARBRI

The panel will also consider the opportunities arising over the next five years for those commencing their career in Ireland.

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers and their firms’ graduate recruitment teams.

Secure your place now.