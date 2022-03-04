Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: The Legal Cheek Commercial Awareness Academy (listed law firms and the deregulation of the legal market) — with DWF and BARBRI
Tuesday 8 March, 4pm to 5:30pm, taking place virtually
Welcome to the fourth in the series of The Legal Cheek Commercial Awareness Academy, a partnership with BARBRI and various leading law firms, designed to help boost students’ business and legal sector knowledge as they apply for training contracts.
The next Academy takes place on the afternoon of Tuesday 8 March 2022 with a session on listed law firms and the deregulation of the legal services market, delivered by Rebecca Lilly, business manager to the group Chief Operating Officer at DWF, and her colleague, Clare Collins, head of learning and development.
Time: 4pm to 5:30pm
Location: Virtual event
Level: Students, Graduates
Rebecca and Clare will look at:
• The liberalisation of law firm ownership through the introduction of the Legal Services Act 2007
• The different law firm models including traditional partnerships, Alternative Business Structures (ABS) and listed law firms
• Initial public offerings (IPOs) and why law firms float?
• DWF’s journey to becoming the UK’s largest listed law firm
• Life as a junior lawyer at a listed law firm
The talks will be followed by a Q&A between Rebecca, Clare and BARBRI’s senior director of business development and former magic circle solicitor, Victoria Cromwell, to ensure full understanding of the topic. There will then be virtual networking with BARBRI’s SQE team.