Virtual student event on THURSDAY: Secrets to Success London — with DLA Piper, Clyde & Co, Accutrainee and ULaw

Thursday 3 March, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The latest in Legal Cheek‘s 2022 series of Secrets to Success virtual events — held in association with The University of Law (ULaw) — focuses on the legal market in London and the South of England.

Taking place on Thursday 3 March, from 4pm to 6pm, the virtual event features lawyers from DLA Piper, Clyde & Co and Accutrainee as well as a legal education expert from one of ULaw’s campuses across the South of England.

Date: Thursday 3 March 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

It begins with a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, who will put questions to the panel about key commercial awareness issues, including opportunities arising for law firms in the post-pandemic world. The speakers will also be encouraged to discuss their career journeys and advise students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

• Lucia Bíziková, associate in the international arbitration team at DLA Piper’s London office

• Andrew Boyle, marine and international trade lawyer at Clyde & Co

• Chris Howard, senior tutor at The University of Law’s Guildford Campus

• Chidi Ogbuagu, trainee solicitor at Accutrainee currently seconded to Open Banking

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers, graduate recruitment teams and trainees from their firms and some of ULaw’s campus ambassadors.

Apply to attend now.