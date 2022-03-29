Virtual student event TOMORROW: Secrets to Success Midlands — with Eversheds Sutherland, Gowling WLG, Hogan Lovells and ULaw

Wednesday 30 March, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The latest in Legal Cheek’s series of Secrets to Success virtual events — held in association with The University of Law (ULaw) — gives you the chance to meet global law firms offering training contracts across the Midlands.

Taking place on Wednesday 30 March, from 4pm to 6pm, the virtual event features lawyers from Eversheds Sutherland, Gowling WLG and Hogan Lovells, as well as a legal education expert from one of ULaw’s Midlands campuses.

Date: Wednesday 30 March 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

It begins with a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, who will put questions to the panel about key commercial awareness issues, including opportunities arising for law firms in 2022. The speakers will share the secrets to their own success, while also advising students on how they can best position themselves to obtain training contracts with leading firms.

The speakers

• Parmjit Singh, partner and head of India Business Group at Eversheds Sutherland

• Paula Inglis, counsel in the corporate & finance team at Hogan Lovells

• Rob Bridgman, partner in the real estate litigation team at Gowling WLG

• Helen Avis, campus dean at ULaw Nottingham and former senior associate in the commercial property team at Eversheds Sutherland

After the panel discussion there will then be virtual networking with the speakers, trainees from their firms and some of ULaw’s campus ambassadors and future trainees.

