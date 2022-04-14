IN-PERSON EVENT NEXT THURSDAY: How to build an international career at a global law firm in London — with lawyers from Skadden, Quinn Emanuel and Hill Dickinson

Speakers will share their incredible career journeys at London in-person event that is free and open to all trainees and junior lawyers

Legal Cheek is back for an in-person event in central London for trainees and junior lawyers NEXT THURSDAY (21 April).

Skadden’s global co-head of private equity will be joined by the founding partner of Quinn Emanuel’s London office, alongside a dual qualified associate in the corporate team of Hill Dickinson at Legal Cheek’s first in-person junior lawyer event of the year.

The free event is open to all trainee and junior lawyers.

The speakers will give TED-style talks where they will reflect on what they have learned so far in their careers, followed by a Q&A chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist. There will then be drinks and networking with the speakers.

Date: Thursday 21 April 2022

Time: 6pm to 8pm

Location: King's College London corporate event space, The Strand, London

Level: Trainees, Junior Lawyers

The speakers:

Richard Youle graduated with a 2:2 from Newcastle University and began his career at a local high street law firm in Hull. Youle staged one of the best career progressions of his time, making the move from high street to the magic circle where he became one of Linklaters‘ youngest ever partners. He is now partner and co-head of Skadden’s private equity group.

Richard East left school aged 16 without any A-Levels. East will share how he overcame adversity, securing a training contract at Baker McKenzie before embarking on a series of career moves which ultimately led him to become the founding partner of the London office of US outfit Quinn Emanuel. East is now senior partner at Quinn Emanuel, having previously co-managed the firm for 11 years.

Natalie Hong, associate in the corporate team at Hill Dickinson boasts a host of skills as a solicitor in England and Wales, an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya (Malaysia) and a qualified barrister.

