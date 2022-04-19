News

Irwin Mitchell hands lawyers £900 to help with rising cost of living

By Aishah Hussain on
9

One-off profit share payment to be paid out this month

Irwin Mitchell is to make a one-off payment of £900 to lawyers and staff “in light of the challenging external circumstances affecting the cost of living”.

The payment will be made in April’s payroll for the majority of employees, up to and including senior associates, according to an internal memo seen by Legal Cheek and sent to staff on Thursday.

“Thank you for your continued hard work and commitment throughout this year,” the firm’s group chief executive, Andrew Tucker, said in the email.

Irwin Mitchell has set aside a share of the profit it expects to deliver this year to finance the gesture, which is understood to be the first of its kind in the legal sector.

An Irwin Mitchell spokesperson said: “In light of the challenging external circumstances affecting the cost of living, we’ve taken the decision to make a one-off payment of £900 in April’s salary to most colleagues. We’re making this payment as an acknowledgement of the challenges some colleagues are currently facing from increases in the cost of living, in particular fuel and energy prices.”

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The additional payment will not impact the firm’s annual pay review or bonus calculations which will take place as usual in June and July.

Hogan Lovells this month launched a pro bono clinic to support the public with rising living costs. The firm’s lawyers, including trainees, offer guidance on benefits and support funds.

Around this time last year, Irwin Mitchell, like several other law firms, paid out to lawyers and staff a special appreciation bonus in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

9 Comments

US firm 3PQE

This wouldn’t even cover a week of my Deliveroos… 😉

Reply Report comment
(8)(26)

Anon

Good on them. This will really help employees, especially with those on lower salaries. It shows an actual understanding of the real life issues facing many of the people in their business.

Although I’m sure there will be many snarky comments incoming from well-off lawyers at more prestigious firms, £900 is much better than the usual ‘all in this together’ platitudes heard at most other firms.

Reply Report comment
(55)(7)

PR STUNT

Surely increase in wages is way to go rather than one off payments. Is the rising cost of living one off? I think not.

Reply Report comment
(32)(1)

.

I use to work for them and this is a front.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

More pocket money for Dishy Rishy

The Taxman Cometh!

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Cheap

Complete joke and all those comments on LinkedIn raving on this make me want to throw up.

Its half that after tax and if a senior associate needs that, they seriously need to consider increasing their salaries.

Will help temporarily for those on lower salaries but they’ll be struggling again in a couple of months. The way forward is a proper salary increase. This is just a cheap way to get away with not paying them more.

Reply Report comment
(32)(1)

Anon

Also want to vom all over myself at people thanking their lucky magical chocolate stars for such a moonbeam of an employer. Hate Linkedin, cant call these people out without everyone on Linkedin seeing it and you being the baddie.

Reply Report comment
(12)(1)

Anon

BTW, half of you liking my comment above probably humble brad about something on Linkedin. You all make me sick.

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Kirkland NQ

The ‘land were thinking of doing this, but give us the same percentage of our salary as £900 represents to Irwin Mitchell staff. Unfortunately they realised they’d need to be bought out by the sovereign wealth fund of a Middle Eastern petro state to fund this so decided against it. We struggle on.

Reply Report comment
(3)(13)

Join the conversation

Related Stories