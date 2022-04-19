Irwin Mitchell hands lawyers £900 to help with rising cost of living

One-off profit share payment to be paid out this month

Irwin Mitchell is to make a one-off payment of £900 to lawyers and staff “in light of the challenging external circumstances affecting the cost of living”.

The payment will be made in April’s payroll for the majority of employees, up to and including senior associates, according to an internal memo seen by Legal Cheek and sent to staff on Thursday.

“Thank you for your continued hard work and commitment throughout this year,” the firm’s group chief executive, Andrew Tucker, said in the email.

Irwin Mitchell has set aside a share of the profit it expects to deliver this year to finance the gesture, which is understood to be the first of its kind in the legal sector.

An Irwin Mitchell spokesperson said: “In light of the challenging external circumstances affecting the cost of living, we’ve taken the decision to make a one-off payment of £900 in April’s salary to most colleagues. We’re making this payment as an acknowledgement of the challenges some colleagues are currently facing from increases in the cost of living, in particular fuel and energy prices.”

The additional payment will not impact the firm’s annual pay review or bonus calculations which will take place as usual in June and July.

Hogan Lovells this month launched a pro bono clinic to support the public with rising living costs. The firm’s lawyers, including trainees, offer guidance on benefits and support funds.

Around this time last year, Irwin Mitchell, like several other law firms, paid out to lawyers and staff a special appreciation bonus in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.