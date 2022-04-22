Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: Inside a global law firm’s overseas seat programme — with White & Case

Thursday 28 April, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Thursday 28 April for a virtual student event with White & Case that will explore the Firm’s overseas seat programme.

We’ll be hearing from White & Case lawyers across the globe, including London trainees who are currently on their overseas seat, associates who have recently returned, and lawyers in the Firm’s global offices who supervise trainees whilst on their overseas seat.

Date: Thursday 28 April 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

White & Case guarantees an overseas seat to all 50 trainee solicitors it takes on in London each year, with the time spent working in a different culture and jurisdiction being a central part of their learning experience.

The speakers

• Anu Alamutu, fourth seat trainee currently on an international secondment from London to Paris in project finance

• Michael Bark-Jones, counsel in debt finance in the Stockholm office

• Sam White, fourth seat trainee currently on an international secondment from London to Dubai in capital markets

• Final speaker to be announced

During a virtual panel discussion, chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, the White & Case speakers will share their experiences, what they have learned being based in an international office and living abroad, how the experience has improved their legal and business skills, and what their plans are for building on the experience in the future.

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers and members of the Firm’s Graduate Resourcing team.

