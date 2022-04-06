WFW partner named as British man killed by landslide alongside youngest son

Firm says it will remember and honour ‘dear friend and colleague’ Mehraab Nazir, 49, who had been hiking in Australia

A family hiking trip has ended in tragedy after a British law firm partner and his youngest son were killed by a landslide.

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) partner Mehraab Nazir, 49, had been hiking in the Blue Mountains, Australia, on Monday afternoon when he was killed alongside his nine-year-old son.

Nazir, a finance partner in the international firm’s Singapore office specialising in energy and transport, and his son are survived by his wife Anastasia, 40, and their teenage son and daughter.

The two teenagers are understood to have been reunited with their godmother while their mother remains in a critical condition in hospital, the Daily Mail reports. The family moved from London to Singapore more than a decade ago.

The couple’s teenage daughter escaped the landslide physically unscathed and is said to have alerted emergency services around 1:30pm.

The rescue operation involved police crew, detectives and helicopters.

Nazir studied at the University of Exeter and qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales in 1999. He was a partner at WFW for over 14 years.

A WFW spokesperson told Legal Cheek:

“It is with the greatest sadness that we must confirm that our dear friend and colleague Mehraab Nazir, a partner in our Singapore office, tragically lost his life in a landslide in Australia earlier this week alongside his young son. “We will be remembering and honouring Mehraab, however, with the surviving members of the family in serious conditions or in shock, we ask that you respect their privacy and grief at this incredibly difficult time.”

British High Commissioner to Australia Vicki Treadell yesterday confirmed she is assisting the family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at the centre of this tragic event,” she said. “My team are providing support and in contact with the local authorities.”