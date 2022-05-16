Virtual student event TOMORROW: The Legal Cheek Commercial Awareness Academy (technology and the future of law) — with Mayer Brown and BARBRI

Tuesday 17 May, 4pm to 5:30pm, taking place virtually

Welcome to the fifth in the series of The Legal Cheek Commercial Awareness Academy, a partnership with BARBRI and various leading law firms, designed to help boost students’ business and legal sector knowledge as they apply for training contracts.

The fifth and final Academy in the series takes place on the afternoon of Tuesday 17 May 2022 with a session on technology and the future of law delivered by Adam Curphey, senior manager of innovation at Mayer Brown.

Date: Tuesday 17 May 2022

Time: 4pm to 5:30pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Adam will cover key themes including:

• How law firms are using legal tech to boost efficiencies and enhance their client offering

• The ways in which technology is shaping the future of law

• Key legal and non-legal skills aspiring solicitors should build given the increasing importance placed on innovation

• How students should be engaging with legal tech

Adam will also look back on his career journey to date and how he came to specialise in legal tech.

The talk will be followed by a Q&A between Adam and BARBRI’s senior director of business development and former magic circle solicitor, Victoria Cromwell, to ensure full understanding of the topic. There will then be virtual networking with BARBRI’s SQE team.

