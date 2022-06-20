News

Criminal barristers to strike as row over legal aid escalates

Walkouts from next Monday

Barristers across England and Wales will down tools next week as the row between the criminal bar and the government over legal aid fees steps up a gear.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) confirmed this morning that 81.5% of the 2,055 members who voted had agreed to stage a series of escalating walkouts from next Monday. Barristers are also being encouraged to stage protests outside various court buildings across the country.

The news comes some two months after the criminal bar first implemented a ‘no returns’ policy — barristers agree not to accept cases that are returned by colleagues who have a diary clash — over their longstanding concerns with legal aid funding.

Although the government said it had accepted an independent review’s recommendation to thrown an extra £135 million a year into the criminal legal aid sector, the CBA argues the increase in fees under the deal will “not be sufficient to retain enough criminal barristers to keep the wheels of justice turning”.

The industrial action will initially see criminal barristers down tools for two days from next Monday (27- 28 June), with further strikes planned for the following weeks. If no deal is reached, the CBA says the strike action will escalate with one additional day each week until week four, at which point the strike action would take place on alternating weeks.

In a statement, CBA chair Jo Sidhu QC and vice-president Kirsty Brimelow QC said:

“This extraordinary commitment to the democratic process reflects a recognition amongst criminal barristers at all levels of call and across all Circuits that what is at stake is the survival of a profession of specialist criminal advocates and of the criminal justice system which depends so critically upon their labour.”

The continued: “Without immediate action to halt the exodus of criminal barristers from our ranks, the record backlog that has crippled our courts will continue to inflict misery upon victims and defendants alike, and the public will be betrayed.”

Ordinary Hard Working Taxpayer

Time to ditch using barristers, especially senior ones, and use a public defender systems to provide the minimum representation needed to comply with human rights obligations.

Mark

We’ve heard this so many times before it is becoming a parody of itself. We all know it’s only a matter of time until they walk “back in”, most likely when the government through some meagre scraps that the spin doctors will say has real change but amounts to little more than lip service.

This is pretty much a non story. I would find it more interesting if any proposed action would let the system collapse. At least then we could “build back better”. Although how successful we would be in that endeavour is entirely a different question

Mark

Edit: throw not through. Autocorrect on phones. It doesn’t make my comment any less valid

Solicitor that wants to represent in court occasionally

Wonder how much of this problem is caused by our inane tradition of separating barristers and solicitors. No such nonsense in the States, and they don’t have to deal with such low pay working criminal cases.

Anonymous

A public defender system would be no cheaper. A whole lot of qualified lawyers would have to be recruited on substantial salaries and they would not work the hours or travel the distances that legal aid barristers do.

anonymous

Quite. I studied in the US and have a few friends who are or were in the US public system who report the same depressing issues re: recruitment/retention (and political dynamics resulting in what seem obvious false economies). E.g.:

https://minnesotareformer.com/2022/03/10/public-defenders-vote-to-strike-justice-system-could-come-to-a-halt/

Unite for God’s sake

Leadership of the CBA is just a professional stepping stone. Criminal barristers need real representation from within their own ranks!

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

Is that not what Jo Sidhu and Kirsty Brimelow are then?

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

What do we want? To maintain an outdated model that is more expensive than a public defender model.
How long are we going to strike for? For as long as I can hold this £1,100 Mulberry handbag. It is heavy you know, feel the quality.

