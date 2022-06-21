Criminal solicitor to share comical tales of the justice system at Edinburgh Fringe

Shit Lawyer is ‘a manifesto for change’, says Abigail Rolling

A criminal defence solicitor is turning her 30 years’ experience of the justice system into a comedy show debuting at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

Abigail Rolling, a freelance solicitor who qualified in 1995, will use her sixty-minute show, Shit Lawyer, to share anecdotes, jokes and legal conundrums with Fringe-goers throughout August.

But the show will also contain serious undertones, with the lawyer turned comedienne exposing “in heart wrenching detail” the impact decades of underfunding and neglect has had on both criminal lawyers and their clients.

“The fact is that justice has become diluted, with bulging prisons, closing courts, and trials that take years to be heard,” Rolling said. “This is a tragedy for victims of crime and the accused who are found to be innocent, and that could easily be you, or someone you know. Shit Lawyer is a manifesto for change. It’s time to show that the business of criminal law has had very little to do with justice.”

These difficulties in the criminal justice system will come as little surprise to regular readers, with recent research showing that 81% of junior lawyers felt the once-revered justice system was not an attractive long-term career.