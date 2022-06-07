News

Ex-magic circle heavyweight takes up ministerial role at MoJ

By Thomas Connelly on
15

Barrister Sir Christopher Bellamy QC appointed parliamentary under secretary of state in the Ministry of Justice

Sir Christopher Bellamy QC

Former magic circle heavyweight Sir Christopher Bellamy QC has been appointed parliamentary under secretary of state in the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), the government has confirmed.

Bellamy was a member of Monckton Chambers from 1970 to 1992, specialising in European, competition and regulatory law, before becoming a judge to the General Court of the European Union in 1992. He went on to set-up the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal — a judicial body which hears and decides cases involving competition or economic regulatory issues — and later joined Linklaters as a senior consultant.

Bellamy, 76, was appointed chairman of the firm’s global competition practice in 2011 but stepped down in 2020 to rejoin Monckton.

While a minister, Bellamy will not be accepting any work through the London set.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

In a statement the government said:

“The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Sir Christopher Bellamy QC as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice. Her Majesty has also been pleased to signify Her intention of conferring a peerage of the United Kingdom for Life on Sir Christopher.”

The appointment follows the departure in April of fellow barrister Lord Wolfson in response to the “scale, context and nature” of breaches of Covid regulations in Downing Street. He has since rejoined One Essex Court.

Legal Cheek readers will recognise Bellamy as the author of the independent review into the criminal legal aid budget. The top barrister recommended, among other things, a cash injection of £135 million a year as a “minimum” first step to “nursing” the system back to health after “years of neglect”.

Although the government accepted the key recommendation, criminal barristers continue to adopt a policy of ‘no-returns‘ — not accepting cases that are returned by colleagues who have a diary clash — arguing the increase in fees under the new proposals will “not be sufficient to retain enough criminal barristers to keep the wheels of justice turning”.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

15 Comments

No

The guy is a QC but LegalCheek write ex MC, clawing at some form of relevance to their platform.

Reply Report comment
(28)(2)

Confused

Why would the fact he’s a QC not be relevant to a legal website?

Reply Report comment
(0)(5)

L

QC ranks higher than being ex magic circle, yet magic circle was chosen for the headline (hence my comment). Presumably because LegalCheek identify most closely with commercial law firms in their coverage, although they often report on anything with a legal connotation

Reply Report comment
(24)(2)

Silky Smooth

Yeah, but you still clicked on it didn’t you? Hold this L pls x

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Confused

How’s does ‘QC’ rank higher than heading up a department at one of the world’s largest law firms? I’m not saying you’re wrong, I’m just keen to know your assessment criteria. Is this all QC’s? Or just commercial ones?

Reply Report comment
(17)(3)

Old Guy

I just ignored that comment. Anyone who says ‘QC ranks higher than MC’ is clearly a teenager still playing top trumps and collecting football stickers. Not even worthy of consideration.

Reply Report comment
(7)(3)

I HaVe gOuD AtTenTiOn tO DeTiAl

“ later joined Linklaters as a senior consultant”

Where did he head up what you describe? QC is an accurate descriptor of what he does now, rather than his brief stint working at a firm.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Tut tut

You didn’t read the next sentence did you?

“Bellamy, 76, was appointed chairman of the firm’s global competition practice in 2011”

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Mint

looooool self own

Don’t take the piss and then get caught out like this

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Get real

Count the number of magic circle law firm partners and the number of QCs and that’ll tell you everything you need to know

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

And

Good to see the young getting a chance.

Cut education spending, up student debt, tax workers more, shelter rental income from tax rises, spending increases on the NHS and upping pensions by the ever-spiralling triple lock. The generational bias of Boris is pretty obvious.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

QCINDAHood

Bantz

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Name

Anyone comparing seniority of QCs to MC partners is very childish.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Not childish

You smell.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Truedat

MC partners can apply for silk. Very few get it.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories