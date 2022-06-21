Mishcon launches Asia secondments for London trainees

Singapore seat underway and plans for Hong Kong in 2023

London law firm Mishcon de Reya has launched its first international seat in Singapore for trainees, with plans to offer further overseas training opportunities over the next year or so.

Trainee solicitor Laura Price is the first London rookie to participate in the six-month stint outside the UK, beginning her secondment to the firm’s Singapore office in March.

Price works closely with the firm’s Asia head and Singapore managing partner Tahirah Ara, focusing on finance, banking and corporate matters, as well as tax and wealth planning.

Price, a second year trainee who is due to qualify later this year, said:

“I feel extremely honoured to be Mishcon’s very first Singapore office trainee. The team has gone above and beyond to make me feel welcomed and at home and the work is fast-paced and engaging.”

Though at present international secondments for trainees are limited to Singapore, the firm said it was “exploring options for further seats” in Hong Kong by early next year.

News of the new secondment opportunities come just weeks after the outfit confirmed it had postponed its plans to list on the London Stock Exchange for the foreseeable future, citing “market conditions”.