Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: ESG and the law — with Clifford Chance, CMS, Hogan Lovells, Burges Salmon and ULaw

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters have risen to the top of the agenda for businesses and law firms alike. From sustainable finance to a move to renewable energy sources, from managing supply chains to anti-bribery policies — ESG matters span multiple practice areas and sectors.

To explore this hot commercial awareness topic, Legal Cheek is holding a virtual student event in partnership with The University of Law (ULaw) on the afternoon of Wednesday 15 June from 4pm to 6pm. The virtual event will feature speakers from leading law firms Burges Salmon, Clifford Chance, CMS and Hogan Lovells alongside a legal education expert from ULaw.

Date: Wednesday 15 June 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

The panel will discuss the ESG matters they have been involved in, how they are advising clients in relation to these matters and they will share their views on how this hot topic will evolve in years to come. The speakers will also share their career journeys as well as advice to students on how to approach the topic of ESG when preparing for training contract interviews.

The speakers

• Peter Dunn, senior associate in the corporate finance team at Burges Salmon

• David Alfrey, associate specialising in ESG litigation and advisory work and member of the Global ESG Board at Clifford Chance

• Sabrina Polito, associate in the energy and climate change team at CMS

• Rufus Dobson, associate in the corporate litigation, white collar crime, bribery and fraud team at Hogan Lovells

• Matt Tomlinson, campus dean at The University of Law’s Leeds, Sheffield and Newcastle campuses and former solicitor

Afterwards there will be a virtual mini law fair with the speakers, trainees and graduate recruitment teams from their firms, as well as members of the ULaw employability team.

