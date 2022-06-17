Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: How to use QWE to qualify as a solicitor — with Reed Smith, Flex Legal, Elevate, Accutrainee and BARBRI

Thursday 23 June, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The introduction of the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) is shaking up the route to qualification as aspiring lawyers are no longer required to complete a traditional training contract.

The new regime allows those looking to enter the profession to independently bank periods of ‘qualifying work experience’ (QWE). QWE can include paralegal work and other placements undertaken before, during and after the SQE exams, diversifying the pathways to qualify as a solicitor.

Legal Cheek is partnering with BARBRI for a virtual student event on the afternoon of Thursday 23 June to demystify what QWE means and how to take advantage of it.

Date: Thursday 23 June 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

We’ll be joined by a panel of representatives from organisations taking innovative steps in this area, including leading law firm Reed Smith, lawtech platform Flex Legal, flexible training contract provider Accutrainee, and legal consultancy, technology, and services provider Elevate.

The speakers are Reed Smith graduate recruitment manager Rebecca Schrod, Flex Legal’s head of client partnerships and Flex Trainee Will Long, solicitor and Accutrainee’s director of operations Meera Ferguson, and Elevate director Paula Forbes. The Q&A will be chaired by Robert Dudley, Vice President Strategy & Marketing at BARBRI.

After the panel discussion BARBRI’s SQE team will be on hand for one hour of virtual networking.

Secure your place now.