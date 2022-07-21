Applications now open for The Legal Cheek Campus Ambassador Programme 2022-2023

Apply now to represent us at your uni!

Join Legal Cheek’s campus ambassador network of over 90 UK, Ireland, Hong Kong, and Singapore universities.

This year the programme is run in partnership with Travers Smith, and candidates selected to represent their university will have the opportunity to network with the City law firm’s lawyers and graduate recruitment experts during an exclusive virtual welcome event in early August.

Apply now for our 2022-2023 Campus Ambassador Programme ahead of the deadline of 4:00pm on Friday 29th July.

Campus ambassadors manage university-specific Legal Cheek social media accounts, which they keep up to date with articles their university’s students will find interesting, including information about Legal Cheek events taking place near their campus. There’s also opportunities for campus ambassadors to help out at our careers events, with articles, and with other Legal Cheek projects.

Further details and a list of universities we are recruiting from can be found here.

Key elements of the role:

Promoting Legal Cheek student events around your university

Sourcing articles for the Legal Cheek Journal

Letting us know about news at your university law school

What you get in return:

Guest list places at Legal Cheek student events in your area

Opportunities to assist with Legal Cheek student events in your area

The chance to win the ‘Legal Cheek Campus Ambassador of the Year’ award at our annual awards ceremony attended by all the top UK firms and chambers

How to apply:

Send your CV and three short sentences explaining why you’d be an asset to Legal Cheek to george.gradwell@legalcheek.com.

