Henry Hendron appears in court on drugs charges

Barrister accused of offering to supply crystal meth

Barrister Henry Hendron has appeared in court accused of offering to supply Class A drugs and “encouraging the supply” from a former client.

Hendron, 41, is charged with two counts relating to the purchase of class A and C drugs between 31 August, 2021, and 31 March this year, the Mail Online reports.

The barrister, who was called to the bar in 2006, is also accused of offering to supply a Class A drug, crystal meth, between 26 January, 2018, and 2 February, 2018, as well as possession of the same drug on 5 May this year.

Hendron appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and address. He represented himself.

Prosecution barrister Tom Broomfield reportedly told the court that the first two charges relate to Hendron “encouraging the supply” of drugs from a former client.

The case has now been sent to Woolwich Crown Court. Hendron was granted unconditional bail before his next appearance on 22 September.

Legal Cheek has approached Hendron for comment.

