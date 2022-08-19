Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: Kicking off your legal career with the SQE — with Reed Smith, Accutrainee and The College of Legal Practice

Tuesday 23 August, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The introduction of the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) means that students can take different first steps into the legal profession.

With this flexibility comes questions. Do you start work before embarking on qualification, just to get relevant work experience under your belt, or do you progress to take the SQE assessments as quickly as possible? What do firms think about those who have already completed work experience placements or have passed SQE1? Does such an approach help you secure a training contract?

On the afternoon of Tuesday 23 August Legal Cheek is partnering with The College of Legal Practice for a virtual student event to help those of you at the beginning of your legal career. The event will help you to consider the various pathways and options available to you. Speakers from legal services organisations including Accutrainee and leading law firm Reed Smith will share their thoughts on the SQE route and students’ recent experiences.

Date: Tuesday 23 August 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

The speakers

• Bhavisha Mistry, legal director of The Fragrance Shop and programme committee member, supervisor and course developer at The College of Legal Practice

• Rebecca Schrod, graduate recruitment manager at Reed Smith

• Meera Ferguson, director of operations at Accutrainee

• Giles Proctor, The College of Legal Practice’s CEO

Following the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with The College of Legal Practice team.

Secure your place now.