Best of the blogs.
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The dropping of “The Bill of Rights” – and why it is both good and bad news [The Law and Policy Blog]
Can Lewis do justice? [A Lawyer Writes]
Criminal barristers need the patience of monks but we have not taken vows of poverty [Barrister Blogger]
Time to lift Indian trade barriers for legal services [The Times] (£)
‘Can’t Be Evil’ NFT license – A tentative NFT worldwide license standard [IPKat]
Criminal barristers go on strike – how did we get here? [Legal Cheek]
Housing policy must prioritise bytes alongside bricks [Legal Futures]
Green Pills [Oxford Business Law Blog]
“Perry Mason inspired my choice to become a lawyer. There was probably no less realistic TV show ever made. Nevertheless, I enjoyed 45+ years of legal practice. Smart people know the difference between entertainment and real life. (I suspect that Top Gun: Maverick isn’t true to life either.)” [Legal Cheek comments]
