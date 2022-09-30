Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Dangerous deregulation of UK’s nature laws [Ecologist]
The curious incident of the “absolutely devastating” Johnson legal opinion is now even curiouser [The Law and Policy Blog]
Criminal justice: A system on its knees [Legal Cheek Journal]
The Brexit Freedoms Bill will help ministers take back control—from parliament [Prospect Magazine]
EUIPO on trade marks and designs in the metaverse [IPKat]
Oh good lords. Think twice about Labour’s constitutional plans [The Critic]
AI-driven justice may be better than none at all [Financial Times]
Opinion: No fault compensation for medical negligence on the agenda in England [Scottish Legal News]
The assault on EU workplace rights begins [Law Society Gazette]
