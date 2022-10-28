Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The problem with Suella Braverman isn’t just sheer incompetence [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)

The right to protest is not the right to crime [The Critic]

What’s the point of Dominic Raab? [A Lawyer Writes]

Re-visiting the “codified constitution” debate after the Johnson and Truss premierships [The Law and Policy Blog]

There’s a time and place for prorogation — and this is it [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Legal burnout: what firms can do to help [Law Society Gazette]

The Meat Fork – Implementing Accessibility Adjustments Is Only Half The Story [The Legally Blind Guy]

From beating drums to kite-flying, the bizarre British colonial-era laws India wants to scrap [Independent]

The Dangers of Wedding an Improvident Bride, 1832-1849 [Stories of the Four Courts]

Do we need to rethink academic conferences? [IPKat]