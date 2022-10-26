Ex-Eversheds trainee banned from profession following sexual assault convictions

Thomas Hagyard was jailed for eight years last October

A former Eversheds Sutherland trainee who was convicted of sexually assaulting two women at a house party has been barred from the legal profession.

In October 2017, Thomas Hagyard was just a few weeks into his training contract in the international law firm’s London office when he sexually assaulted two women during a house party in West London.

Hagyard was suspended by the firm when it became aware of the allegations and has his training contract terminated in June 2018.

In October last year, Hagyard was convicted of two counts of assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court. He was jailed for eight years.

Hagyard has now been made subject to a section 43 order, barring him from working in the legal profession without prior permission from the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

The regulator found that “it is undesirable for him to be involved in a legal practice”.