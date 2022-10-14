Now live! The 2023 Chambers Most List

New edition features over 40 leading chambers — each with a Legal Cheek View, exclusive junior tenant interview, Insider Scorecard, and more!

The ultimate student guide to the leading barristers’ chambers in England and Wales is now live with its 2023 edition. Check it out here.

The updated Legal Cheek Chambers Most List features over 40 sets and can be benchmarked on criteria ranging from size of pupillage award to number of pupillages on offer; from gender and BME diversity stats to number of Oxbridge-educated new tenants.

Each profile begins with a Legal Cheek View of the set which providers an overview of the practice areas tenants work in, recent exciting cases and what it is like behind closed doors at the set. Whether it be an insight into the social life or what the barristers’ rooms are like, our unique View reveals all. Having surveyed barristers at the sets over the summer, we have the most up-to-date insights. It also provides an overview of the pupillage application process at each set, including what sort of questions you might expect at interview and the criteria you will be judged on.

In addition to the View there is an extensive interview with a junior barrister at the set. The What the Junior Barristers Say section details the barrister’s journey from student to tenant and provides prospective pupils with a snapshot of life in chambers. This is where you learn what a pupillage at the set really looks like.

Each chambers profile also features an Insider Scorecard which rates chambers in the following areas: quality of work, quality of training, facilities, legal tech, work-life balance, supportiveness of colleagues, and social life. Based on our extensive surveys completed by barristers at each set, a rating from A*-C will be provided. The Most List allows you to view the highest scoring chambers in each category.

A further feature on each profile is any upcoming key deadlines relevant to that set so that you don’t miss out on getting your mini-pupillage or mooting competition applications in. Several chambers also run pupillage open evenings, either virtually or in-person. All these deadlines appear on our Key Deadline Calendar. Profiles also include links to the chambers’ social media and pupillage pages, so everything you need is truly at your fingertips.

If you are applying for pupillage this year, or even if you are at the early stages of considering a career at the bar, the chambers’ profiles are invaluable for deciding where you want to apply and for picking up nuggets of information that you can use in your applications.

One of the most common pitfalls in pupillage applications is not being specific enough when answering questions such as “why are you applying to this chambers?” With our profiles, you can avoid falling into this trap and ensure that your application is the one that stands out.