The Legal Cheek October Virtual Pupillage Fair 2022 is TOMORROW
By Legal Cheek on
This Saturday, 8 October, from 10am until 1pm
Legal Cheek‘s October Virtual Pupillage Fair 2022 is this Saturday (8 October), from 10am until 1pm.
It features video walk-ins with over 40 chambers and other exhibitors, as well as six careers and commercial awareness workshops delivered by leading barristers.
We have a few final places available here. The Fair is free and open to all students interested in a career at the Bar.