Full SQE1 scholarship up for grabs in ‘future of law’ essay competition

BARBRI prize worth £3k

BARBRI is encouraging wannabe lawyers to pull out their crystal balls and predict what law firms of the future will look like as part of the legal education giant’s latest essay writing competition.

The challenge will see one lucky student bag themselves a free BARBRI SQE1 prep course starting in 2023 and preparing for a 2024 SQE1 exam.

To apply, solicitor hopefuls are required to submit a 1,000 word essay sketching out their vision of the ‘law firm of the future’. BARBRI says the “most original and innovative submission” will win the prize, worth £3,000.

Students are also required to attend ‘What corporate lawyers do — with Goodwin Procter, Squire Patton Boggs, DWF and BARBRI’, a virtual event taking place on Wednesday 16 November. You can secure your place here. Please note the law firms are not involved in the scholarship.

Rob Dudley, vice president of strategy and marketing at BARBRI, commented:

“BARBRI is delighted to be partnering with Legal Cheek in this series of virtual and in-person events. At BARBRI we believe everyone should be given the opportunity to access the profession and that’s why we’re proud to be continuing to offer a number of SQE1 Prep course scholarships to support the future SQE student body attending these events.”

After the virtual event, attendees will be sent more details of the scholarship, including submission deadlines and a timetable for announcing the winner.