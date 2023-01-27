Best of the blogs
By Legal Cheek on
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The curious tale of Lady Hale [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
What may Zahawi’s lawyers have got wrong? [Lawyer Watch]
Death by degrees: The dream of the university is being killed by greed, dogma and bureaucracy [The Critic]
Probation failings: who’s to blame? [A Lawyer Writes]
The importance of giving important legislation very dull names [The Law and Policy Blog]
What they don’t teach you at law school [Civil Litigation Brief]
Hermès v. Rothschild: A Timeline of Developments in a Case Over Trademarks, NFTs [The Fashion Law]
The Brown Report: Political Legitimacy and the Power of the Assembly [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Join the conversation