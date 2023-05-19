Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Why is Nicola Sturgeon wading into the jury-less trial debacle? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Why university fees are the progressive option [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
How ESG Is Weakening the Business Judgment Rule [Oxford Business Law Blog]
A possible implication of the recent “Will of the People” rhetoric of ministers [The Law and Policy Blog]
The biggest British lie? That we are all equal in before the law [iNews] (£)
A matter of honour. To KC or not to KC [A Lawyer Writes]
Private equity: when big profits come at a heavy price for human rights [The Conversation]
“Nothing in the Nature of a Second Coronation” [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Game On: Licensing Sports Content For Video Games [Law In Sport]
How the cops got woke [The Critic]
