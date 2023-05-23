Pinsents’ former comms chief dies at 40

Fred Banning was diagnosed with cancer in 2020

Fred Banning, a heavyweight of the corporate communications world, has passed away following a lengthy battle with illness.

Banning studied history at the University of Reading before joining legal PR agency Kysen in 2005. He went on to spend two years at Lovells, now Hogan Lovells, before joining Scottish outfit McGrigors as communications manager in 2010. He then moved across to Pinsent Masons following a merger between the two firms in 2012.

Banning was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in February 2020, and sadly died on Friday, aged 40.

The father of two launched a campaign calling on the government to prioritise palliative care patients during the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in the UK, in a move that received the backing from over a dozen charities including Cancer Support Scotland, Marie Curie and the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Banning also launched Fifth Day, an initiative seeking to promote pro bono opportunities for business operations professionals in the legal sector. Legal Cheek reported last year that a host of top law firms had signed up to the project.