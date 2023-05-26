News

Skadden requires lawyers to attend office four days a week

Avatar photo
By Emily Hinkley on
12

US firm modifies work policy, which applies globally, including London

In a move away from WFH measures introduced in the pandemic, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has announced that employees will work from the office for a minimum of four days a week.

The new policy, which applies globally, including London, will see Skadden lawyers and staff in the office from Monday to Thursday, and then Fridays will be flexible for those wishing to work from home.

Before the latest change, the US firm required fee-earners to come into the office Tuesday through Thursday.

A spokesperson for the firm said:

“By affording attorneys the flexibility to work remotely on Fridays and during specified periods throughout the year, our modified hybrid work model will harness the best aspects of remote-working while fuelling innovation and professional development through more frequent in-person collaboration.”

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Skadden isn’t alone in tightening post-pandemic WFH flexibility. Fellow US firms Davis Polk & Wardwell and Milbank require lawyers to come into the office Tuesday through Thursday, while Paul Hastings has told its employees that “by default”, they should work from the office.

US private equity giant BlackRock, meanwhile, announced this month a similar policy requiring employees to go to the office for at least four days a week.

Are you aware of any other law firms requiring lawyers and staff back in the office for a minimum of four days a week? Let us know at tips@legalcheek.com

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

12 Comments

Peak

Peaaaak

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

B

It’s funny it’s the big paying US law firms saying this

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Lol

It’s funny it’s the big paying US law firms that want this rule

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Sofa warrior

It’s a no from me thanks

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Anonymous

Other firms gonna follow suit.. the wfh days are over 😔

Reply Report comment
(5)(6)

Bob

This isn’t going to go down well..

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Hope not

I bloody hope not or I’m pivoting careers to go in/house in tech

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Bob

This is going to go down about as well as a fart in an elevator.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

James

Very sensible decision, and hopefully a precursor to moving back to 5 days a week in the office across the board.

I’ve always said that “working from home” is an oxymoron; proper work cannot be done from home.

But if you want to work from home 2 days a week, you can: on Saturdays and Sundays.

Reply Report comment
(1)(7)

fun bus

you sound fun.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

James

My job is to provide exceptional advice to my clients, not to have “fun”.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

meh

if you work somewhere like Skadden and enjoy it you’re likely to be all about work and have very few friends outside work (because you won’t have time to maintain friendships), so this is not surprising.

In reality it will be driven by team dynamics and how busy people are. If you’re mid-deal and there is a call with Japan at 8am and you’ve been up till 3am you’ll probably just do it from home (because it might mean an hour’s more sleep) and take a view on whether to go in afterwards.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories