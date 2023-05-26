Skadden requires lawyers to attend office four days a week

US firm modifies work policy, which applies globally, including London

In a move away from WFH measures introduced in the pandemic, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has announced that employees will work from the office for a minimum of four days a week.

The new policy, which applies globally, including London, will see Skadden lawyers and staff in the office from Monday to Thursday, and then Fridays will be flexible for those wishing to work from home.

Before the latest change, the US firm required fee-earners to come into the office Tuesday through Thursday.

A spokesperson for the firm said:

“By affording attorneys the flexibility to work remotely on Fridays and during specified periods throughout the year, our modified hybrid work model will harness the best aspects of remote-working while fuelling innovation and professional development through more frequent in-person collaboration.”

Skadden isn’t alone in tightening post-pandemic WFH flexibility. Fellow US firms Davis Polk & Wardwell and Milbank require lawyers to come into the office Tuesday through Thursday, while Paul Hastings has told its employees that “by default”, they should work from the office.

US private equity giant BlackRock, meanwhile, announced this month a similar policy requiring employees to go to the office for at least four days a week.

